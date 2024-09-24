Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Provides Update on RB Kye Robichaux
Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien gave an update on running back Kye Robichaux on Tuesday after practice.
“Yeah I think he’s doing better,” said O’Brien. “Got in for one play there during the game but definitely doing much better. It’s not like a serious thing, it’s just something that we got to monitor and I think he’s working hard to get back.”
Robichaux, who is in his second season with the Eagles, missed nearly the entirety of the team’s Week 4 contest against the Michigan State Spartans over the weekend. So far this year, the senior has tallied 31 rush attempts for 121 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for ten yards and one touchdown.
On Saturday, freshman running back Turbo Richard played as RB No. 2, while Treshaun Ward started in place of Robichaux. In the victory, Richard tallied ten rush attempts for 46 yards and one touchdown.
O’Brien spoke about Richard’s progression and what he’s liked from him so far.
“I think Turbo is very tough and that’s what I like about him the most,” said O’Brien. “He’s a very tough, young guy and I think when you have that type of physical toughness and mental toughness when you come into college, that’s a big deal. Not everybody has that. They can get it, they can acquire some toughness from their reps and things like that. He’s tough since the day he walked in here. I think that’s really good. He’s smart, he’s a very instinctive runner, he’s got good hands out of the backfield, he understands pass protection, I’m really glad we have him. He’s a really good player.”
Robichaux’s status for Boston College’s Week 5 game against his former team, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, has yet to be determined.