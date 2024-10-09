Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Talks Bye Week, Focus Moving Forward
The Boston College Eagles football team is heading into its first bye of the season after six weeks of action.
At the halfway mark of the season, the Eagles are currently sitting at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play with wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky, and losses against No. 21 Missouri and Virginia.
On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien shared his thoughts on the placement of the off week and what the team is going to look at during the break.
"Yeah, no, that's a good, about halfway through is always good for a bye. You never want it too early, you don't want it too late. Halfway is good. You have enough information out there on yourself that you can really study and see where you need to get better, things like that. So I think it also allows you to maybe heal up a little bit, some of the guys that have been playing a lot, and it gives you a chance to work your younger guys too in some of these practices. So it's, yeah, it's definitely good to have it six games," said O'Brien. "No, we're reviewing the whole season. We did a little Virginia Tech today, but really, more about us, more about us during the bye week.'
The 54-year-old also spoke on what he believes the team has to improve and focus on moving forward into the season.
"I mean, look, I'm not going to get into all the specifics of it, but I mean, there's obvious things, right," said O'Brien. "You got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, got to improve certain areas in all three phases, you know, whether it's coverage units, return units, something schematically, some things technique wise, there's a lot that you're working on. I'm not going to list all the emphasis points, but there's a lot to get better. It's all about getting better."
The Eagles take the field again on Thursday, Oct. 17 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.