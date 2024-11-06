Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien Talks Playing Consistent Football
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team is looking to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC).
After getting off to an impressive 4-1 record through the first five weeks of the season, the Eagles have struggled on both sides of the ball and have suffered defeats to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.
With the team entering the difficult part of its ACC slate with games against Syracuse, No. 13 SMU, UNC, and No. 18 Pitt to wrap up the season, Boston College is attempting to fix its issues to end the season strong.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien talked about the team’s struggles, specifically its inability to play a full 60 minutes of consistent football and what the program needs to do to fix it.
“Yeah, that's the key,” said O’Brien. “I mean, I don't really know. If I knew the answer, we probably would have more wins. We've got to do a better job of coaching 60 minutes, the players have to do a better job of playing 60 minutes, but that's the key. We have. We've been in a lot of close games. We've either gotten the lead, given it up, or had to come from behind after we've given up a lead. And so we need to play more of a more consistent game for 60 minutes, no doubt about it, which we're trying to do. We're working very hard to do that. If I had the answer to that question though, I'd really implement those ideas. I'm just trying to work hard to make sure that these guys get better every single day and we'll see what happens on Saturday.”
The 55-year-old also gave some insight to how he believes the team can sustain drives in the fourth quarter, a key that has aided in the Eagles skid.
“I mean, it's all about staying on schedule,” said O’Brien. “I wish I knew. I wish I knew. We get first down, we don't gain yards so now it's second and long, or it ends up being third and long. Or maybe it's not, maybe it's third and manageable, can't get the third down, whatever it might be. Maybe it's better plays, maybe it's better execution. We're just working hard to get it better.”
The Eagles will look to get closer to being bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon against the Orange. Kickoff is set for noon ET on The CW.