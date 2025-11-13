Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Announces Starting QB For Georgia Tech Game
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College’s quarterback situation has been anything but consistent.
Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan, who joined the Eagles program in December 2024, earned the starting job during training camp over Grayson James.
James appeared in six games in 2024 which included five starts and went 106-of-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.
He was named the starting quarterback in November and played the last four games at the helm, including Boston College’s 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl loss to Nebraska.
Lonergan started the first six games of 2025 where he looked impressive during the first half, then regressed down the stretch.
In the first three games of the season against Fordham, Michigan State, and Stanford, Lonergan notched 991 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception. In the last three weeks of the stretch against Cal, Pitt, and Clemson, he tallied just 403 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Prior to Boston College’s Week 8 game against UConn on Oct. 18, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien made a change at the quarterback position and started James where he went 16-of-28 (57.1%) for 204 yards and two touchdowns in BC’s 38-23 loss.
James also started Boston College’s game at No. 20 Louisville, but O’Brien went back and let Lonergan start against No. 9 Notre Dame.
James started BC's game against SMU this past weekend, but was pulled after three possessions and Lonergan came in off the bench.
All three games were losses.
Now, O’Brien is sticking with Lonergan, at least for the time being. He announced the redshirt sophomore as Saturday’s starter against No. 16 Georgia Tech after practice on Thursday morning.
“Yeah, Dylan [Lonergan] will start the game. He’ll start the game,” said O’Brien.
The second-year Eagles head coach explained after sharing the decision why he chose Lonergan over James for this weekend.
“Both guys, they’re both working at it,” said O’Brien. “I thought Dylan did some good things in the game. I think he’s earned the right to start this game.”
In the Eagles’ 45-13 loss to SMU this past weekend, the redshirt sophomore completed 25 of his 37 passes (67.6%), amassed 237 yards, and scored one touchdown.
In total this year, Lonergan has gone 162-of-242 for 1,655 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in eight games compared to James’ 71-of-127 for 908 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games.
Boston College takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.