Report: Boston College Football Starting Wide Receiver Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College football is losing another player to the transfer portal.

Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz.

Zenitz broke the news via social media on Monday afternoon.

“Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports,” said Zenitz via X. “The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder posted 39 catches, 673 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns for BC this year.”

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound offensive weapon played three seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he appeared in 29 games and tallied 57 receptions for 1,161 yards and nine touchdowns.

He redshirted during his freshman campaign in 2023 after playing in four games and making one reception.

Harris had a breakout season in 2024 as he played in all 13 games for BC and recorded 17 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2025, he caught 39 receptions for 673 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in receiving touchdowns, had the second-most yards, and third-most receptions.

As a prospect, the Great Falls, Mont., native was a three-star from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 693 nationally, No. 47 in athletes, and No. 1 in the state of Mont., according to 247Sports Composite.

Harris committed to Boston College on April 14, 2022, and was one of 13 players to sign with the Eagles for their ‘23 class on Early Signing Day later in the year.

Harris is the second player of the day and the 15th Boston College player to be entering the portal.

Eagles running back Turbo Richard announced that he was entering the portal on Monday morning after two seasons on the Heights.

The pair of players join defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III in hitting the portal this offseason.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan is also hitting the portal. He played for BC from 2022-24, but was not on the team in 2025.

This offseason, the transfer portal will have one window instead of two. The portal opens on Jan. 2, 2026, and closes on Jan. 16.

