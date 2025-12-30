Alabama Star WR Ryan Williams Makes Definitive Statement on Future With Program
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams is returning to the program in 2026 and will not enter the transfer portal, he told reporters on Tuesday.
When asked if he would return next season, Williams was quick to respond.
"Of course. I'm Alabama through and through. I have no intentions of being anywhere else," he said, per Crimson Tide beat reporter Nick Kelly.
When asked specifically if he would enter the transfer portal, Williams responded, "Nah."
Williams, who was a blue chip recruit out of high school, has had a turbulent sophomore season where he has struggled with drops. Through the first-round of the College Football Playoff, Williams has 13 drops on the season and 17 total across his two college seasons. Only two FBS receivers have more drops dating back to 2024, according to Bama247's Mike Rodak— Hawaii's Pofele Ashlock and Arkansas State's Corey Rucker.
Williams has caught 43 passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns so far this season in 13 games. In the same number of games a season ago, he caught 48 balls for 865 yards and eight scores.
There's no doubt that Williams is one of the best receivers in the sport when he isn't struggling holding on to the football, with few exhibiting his play making ability after the catch. Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will be betting on him the rest of their CFP run, and will be pleased to have him back in 2026.