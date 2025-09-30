Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Emphasizes Consistency Ahead of Pitt
Boston College football is looking to get back on track this weekend as it travels to Pitt for a conference clash.
The Eagles are currently riding a three-game skid with losses to Michigan State, Stanford, and Cal, losing all three by a combined 16 points. Two of those were one possession defeats.
After practice on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien talked about the team’s competitiveness, but shared that it has to make those big plays that determine the outcome of games.
“We've been competitive,” said O’Brien. “And I think I would argue we've been competitive at every single game here. We have to, again like I said after the game, it doesn't really change what I say here today, because it really comes down to five or six plays in each phase of the game. You either make those plays or the other team makes them. Or you either throw that interception or the other team throws you the ball and so we have to figure out how to.
"Whether it's [on the] road or [at] home, we have to figure out what that's going to be, because all of these games, I think moving forward, Pitt is a really good football team," said O'Brien. "They play so hard. Coach Narduzzi does an unbelievable job. They're going to be close games and so they're going to come down to those little types of things, those little plays, and we got to be able to make those plays.”
O’Brien also emphasized consistency within the program and how that is one of the main issues that needs to be fixed.
“And with me, it's been basically a .500 program,” said O’Brien. “So it's been a very competitive program. I mean, you can't really look at many games over the last however many years and say, ‘Oh, they got blown out there.’ It really doesn't happen. So what does happen? Well, what does happen is in the losses, it's exactly what you said. We either don't make the play or we turn it over or we miss the tackle, and then the games that we win, we make that play and we don't turn it over and we make that tackle.
"So we have to be more consistent," said O'Brien. "Right now, it's a little bit too inconsistent and that's where it has to change. And you're right. Seniors, I tell them all the time, ‘There's no magic pill. There's no magic dust.’ Gotta watch the tape. We gotta correct, then we gotta start to get ready for the next opponent, because every opponent is really good.”
Boston College kicks off against Pitt on Saturday afternoon at noon ET on ACC Network.