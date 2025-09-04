Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien ‘Feels Good’ Ahead of Michigan State
Boston College football is getting ready for its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night.
After practice on Thursday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about the preparation of the team and how the group is looking ahead of the matchup.
“Good,” said O’Brien. “Feel good about the team. Good day today. Good day yesterday. Feel good about where we’re at. We just gotta keep preparing and the preparation never stops and get ready to go.”
He also mentioned that the team needs to want it and to not dwell on last year’s game which Boston College won 23-19 on a touchdown and interception in the final two minutes of the game.
“We have to have fire too,” said O’Brien. “Last year’s over. Last year was a long time ago. It’s a road game. We’ve had good preparation this week. We gotta show up ready to go. I would imagine our guys would be fired up too for the game. So it’s a great opportunity.”
Additionally, O’Brien gave an injury update, noting just one player that is expected to miss the contest.
“Yeah, I think so,” said O’Brien. “I think [Ashton] McShane probably won’t make the trip, just soft tissue, he’ll continue to get better. But I think other than that, other than the offseason surgery guys, we’re in good shape.”
The Eagles and Spartans kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.