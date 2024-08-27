Boston College LB Kam Arnold, OL Drew Kendall Share Thoughts on Being Named Captains
The Boston College Eagles football team has officially started game week preparation for the team’s Week 1 road contest against No. 10 Florida State on Labor Day Night.
Although the team held its first practice of the week on Tuesday, the first preparations came on Monday when the program announced the team captains for the 2024 season.
Linebackers Kam Arnold and Joe Marinaro, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, quarterback Thomas Castellanos, and offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall were the six players who earned the honor for the season which was voted on by the team, according to head coach Bill O’Brien.
On Tuesday, Arnold and Kendall spoke to the media about what it meant to them to be named a captain for the season.
“It means a lot,” said Arnold. “It shows that my peers, my teammates, they respect me a lot and they see me in that leadership way and it feels really good that everybody felt that I deserved the position and to be able to lead them and lead this team.”
Kendall shared that it was something he wanted to achieve while at The Heights.
“It’s awesome,” said Kendall. “It’s one of the highest honors as a football player and it’s one of the goals I set out when I decided to come to Boston College was to be a team captain. I’m honored that my teammates think that highly of me and it’s now my responsibility to lead for them and to push this team.”