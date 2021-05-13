Locked on Boston College: Linebackers Preview

On today's podcast we review and preview the linebackers.

2020 was a big year for a pair of BC linebackers and Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie were tackling machines for the Eagles. We look at what they were able to accomplish last season, and what they brought to the defense. We also look at the depth at the position, which was surprisingly thin last year.

Now with McDuffie and Richardson gone to the NFL, there is a lot of change to be expected here. Isaiah Graham Mobley was brought in from Temple, Bryce Steele/Owen McGowan and Casey Phinney recruited, and Kam Arnold moved over from safety. We give our strengths, concerns and predictions for this position group in 2021.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro