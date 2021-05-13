Sports Illustrated home
Locked on Boston College: Linebackers Preview

A look at the linebackers, a position that changed drastically from '20 to '21
On today's podcast we review and preview the linebackers. 

2020 was a big year for a pair of BC linebackers and Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie were tackling machines for the Eagles. We look at what they were able to accomplish last season, and what they brought to the defense. We also look at the depth at the position, which was surprisingly thin last year.

Now with McDuffie and Richardson gone to the NFL, there is a lot of change to be expected here. Isaiah Graham Mobley was brought in from Temple, Bryce Steele/Owen McGowan and Casey Phinney recruited, and Kam Arnold moved over from safety. We give our strengths, concerns and predictions for this position group in 2021. 

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro

Football

