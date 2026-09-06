Boston College’s Newcomers Show Flashes Despite Lopsided Loss to Cincinnati

Boston College entered the 2026 season with 50 new players on its roster — 23 freshmen and 27 transfers — as head coach Bill O’Brien looked to reshape the Eagles through the transfer portal and recruiting.

But in their season opener Saturday, the newcomers couldn’t prevent BC from falling to Cincinnati, 34-15. The Eagles struggled with false starts, pass protection, missed tackles, and finishing drives, while Cincinnati repeatedly created explosive plays on the ground.

Still, several of BC’s newcomers showed flashes in their first game with the Eagles, offering early signs of what the overhauled roster could bring as the season progresses.

And for quarterback Mason McKenzie, who made the jump from NCAA Division II to the Power Four, O’Brien said the Eagles needed to do more to put their new starter in positions to succeed.

“I felt terrible for him today, because he gave us everything,” O’Brien said after the game. “He’s just an awesome guy, and we got to coach better around him. I have to coach him better.”

McKenzie battles through pressure

Since transferring to BC from Saginaw Valley State, McKenzie has been one of the more intriguing pieces of O’Brien’s revamped roster. In 2025, he threw for 2,086 yards and 17 touchdowns and added nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

His first FBS game showed both why BC brought him in and what he still needs to improve.

McKenzie’s mobility was one of the Eagles’ most effective offensive weapons Saturday. He led BC with 78 rushing yards on 20 carries, and he scored a two-point conversion with his legs following Evan Dickens’ touchdown late in the third quarter.

Through the air, McKenzie finished with 223 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-35 passing with an interception. His touchdown pass to Johnathan Montague Jr. in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter gave BC its first score through the air.

But Cincinnati’s pressure repeatedly disrupted the Eagles’ passing game. McKenzie was sacked several times and was forced to throw the ball away on multiple occasions.

In the fourth quarter, with BC threatening in the redzone, he was pressured while targeting Montague and nearly threw an interception before taking a sack that contributed to the Eagles turning the ball over on downs.

McKenzie showed composure, however. In the third quarter, after a botched snap, he threw the ball away rather than allowing the play to turn into a bigger loss.

“[I] thought about kind of taking him out there because he got rocked a little bit, but he wanted to stay in, and that's who he is,” O’Brien said. “He's a competitive guy. We have a lot to build on because he showed us a lot.”

Other newcomers make early impacts

Running back Evan Dickens offered some of BC’s most consistent production on the ground against Cincinnati. He arrived from Liberty after rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025.

On Saturday, Dickens broke off runs of 18 yards in the first quarter, 10 yards in the second, and eight and 27 in the third. He finished with 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Dickens said watching McKenzie absorb hits and continue playing helped motivate him to keep pushing through the Bearcats’ defense.

“When you see him taking hits and popping right back up, that's the kind of toughness that has to kind of reflect on the whole offense,” Dickens said. “Seeing him do that, I mean, honestly, it's inspired me to make my tough runs as well.”

At wide receiver, Javarius Green provided a bright spot in an offense that struggled to move the ball. The North Carolina transfer entered BC with 14 career receptions for 162 yards across 16 games. He immediately became one of McKenzie’s more productive targets Saturday, recording six catches for 74 yards.

Green’s 20-yard and 15-yard receptions in the second quarter were among BC’s better passing plays and helped establish him as a reliable option in the Eagles’ passing attack. While BC struggled to finish drives, Green’s production gives the Eagles another piece to build around as they work to develop their passing game.

Linebacker Anthony Palano led BC with 12 tackles and three tackles for loss in his Eagles' debut. Palano, who has played at both Washington State and South Dakota State, appeared frequently around the ball as the Eagles tried to slow Cincinnati’s offense.

The Eagles will need more consistent production from the unit moving forward, but for a roster undergoing as much turnover as BC’s, the newcomers’ early flashes offered at least a few positives to take from an otherwise upsetting opener.

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