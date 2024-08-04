Boston College Offensive Lineman Drew Kendall Ready to be a Leader
Boston College football offensive lineman Drew Kendall has been a consistent part of the Eagles recent success on the field.
Now, he’s prepared for an even bigger role with the team in being a leader.
Entering his fourth season at Chestnut Hill, the Norwell, Mass., native has already taken strides to embrace this new role as he was one of three Boston College players to represent the school at 2024 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., in July.
Kendall shared his thoughts on becoming a leader, not only on the offensive line, but also on the team as a whole, alongside his teammate, offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
“I feel like it’s our time to lead,” said Kendall. “This is my fourth season, Ozzy’s fifth. We’ve put the time in, we’ve had the game, and we’re starting to sit in that vocal role. As uncomfortable as it may be for some, just being a leader from example and also trying to be more vocal on the team is something we’ve been focused on.”
Trapilo also spoke on moving into the leader position after day one of fall camp on Saturday.
“As we get older, take more game reps, you kind of assume that position naturally,” said Trapilo. “It does feel like I’m going into my fifth year. It feels like it’s that time in my career and then I’m going to go onto the next thing and other guys, younger guys, are going to step up and do the same thing. It is cool to finally be there at that point in my career and emerge as one of the leaders on the O-Line.”