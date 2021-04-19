'22 Virginia WR Tyler Johnson Impressed With Boston College

Boston College has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, offering '22 wide receiver Tyler Johnson of Magna Vista High School in Ridgeway (VA). The young wide receiver/safety has seen his recruiting explode in the past week, with three ACC offers including Wake Forest and Syracuse to go along with the Eagles. He is currently unranked, but has all the makings of a late bloomer in this current class.

BC Bulletin spoke with Johnson shortly after his offer. He talked about his relationship with the Eagles, and where his recruiting stands.

"I talked to Coach (Joe) Dailey, they liked that I could make people miss easily and ability to go up and catch the ball," he explained about his offer. "The offer meant a lot because it just shows that they think that I can make plays at the next level and shows the amount of faith they have in me."

The young speedster, who according to his HUDL page can run a 4.43 40 yard dash, has caught some of BC's game and seems impressed. "Ive seen a little bit, but from what I have seen I like the play style and how they execute," he told BC Bulletin. "I like the coaching staff, I think it is a great school not just football but with academics too."

It's been a busy few weeks for Johnson who most recently caught an 85 yard touchdown pass against Northside on April 9th. But he is continuing to attract attention and knows what he is looking for in a program "coaches that push me to be my best, and a great environment as far as the people within the football team," he said about schools he is interested in. The young wide receiver said that a visit to Boston College sounds like something that will happen soon.

Tyler Johnson's HUDL Page:

