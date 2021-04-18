Boston College Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Dontavia Waggoner

Boston College women's basketball made a huge splash in the transfer portal on Saturday evening, landing NC State guard Dontavia Waggoner.

Waggoner is a 6'0 athletic guard, who only saw limited time in 2020-21 as a true freshman, but has big potential. In limited playing time, she averaged just 7.1 minutes, 2.1 points, and 1.1 rebounds this past season. However, she came out of high school in Tennessee named 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Trophy Watch List and was 2019 Ms. Tennessee Basketball. She was also a four star recruit according to ESPN, and received a "94" ranking.

Coach Wes Moore talked about Waggoner before the season:

Dontavia’s great athleticism and strength has me excited to see just how far her game can go. A prestigious Ms. Basketball winner in Tennessee, she has the skill set to get to the rim and knock down the three. A potential defensive stopper and prolific rebounder, Dontavia is going to be a great asset on both ends of the court here at NC State.”

Also ESPN provided a pair of evaluations on her game:

Naples Holiday Shootout-December 2019: Athletic guard knocks down mid-range jumpers; active defender, converts plays off of turnovers; executes in half-court game. (Olson)



The Classic-May 2019: Athletic guard rebounds and handles in uptempo game; distributes on the fast break; uptempo contributor, fills the lane on the fast break and delivers; quick off the bounce, drives into the defense, draws contact and gets to the stripe; rises on jumper in mid-range game; defends in pressure, reads the defense and deflects passes; a stock-riser in the class of 2020. (Olson)

Waggoner provides good rebounding, something Boston College needs heading into 2021. She should contend for immediate playing time in Joanna McNamee's lineup, and could form a solid core with Taylor Soule, Cameron Swartz and Makayla Dickens.

