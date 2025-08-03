Boston College OL Dwayne Allick Talks About Moving Into Bigger Role
Boston College offensive lineman Dwayne Allick is moving into a bigger role on the offensive line.
Last year, Allick was behind Drew Kendall on the depth chart for center. Now with the loss of Kendall to the NFL, Allick is in a prime position to be his replacement this season.
After practice on Sunday, Allick spoke about Kendall and what he learned from him throughout the years.
“Drew was a great guy,” said Allick. “He’s a smart guy, really intelligent, I love Drew. The biggest thing I learned from him is just his work ethic. He’s a really big worker. He’s a hard worker. I like Drew’s game a lot. He taught me a lot about the center position, being a guard, so last year I watched a lot of his film, how he approached blocks. The biggest thing for me right now is just trying to work on getting better and better every day, seeing how I can help either at center, at guard, just trying to help the team as best as I can.”
The graduate confirmed that it has been an adjustment learning how to snap the ball, but believes that continuing to work on it during and after practice is the key to success.
“For me, just coming from a position of playing guard, it was an adjustment period, but I think that it’s just repetition,” said Allick. “Like every position. When you playing a new position, it’s all about reps and how much you put effort into doing the snapping motion. So it can’t just be in practice. Like any position, you gotta work after practice and I think that’s something we do good at BC.”
The Laurel, Md., native also shared that there hasn’t been a difference in working with quarterbacks Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan because everyone has the same goal.
“It’s all the same,” said Allick. “We all got the same mission, the same goal. We all come for the day to work, work hard, and I think both quarterbacks and anybody on the team comes in everyday and works hard and that’s the goal.”
Boston College continues training camp on Tuesday morning.