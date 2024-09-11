Boston College OL Ozzy Trapilo Shares Thoughts on How Team has Improved on Penalties
Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien has worked on multiple areas of improvement since his arrival at The Heights in February.
One of the areas of growth has been penalties. Last year, the Eagles tallied 85 penalties for 717 yards and averaged 6.53 penalties and 55.15 yards per game.
Although still early in the season, there have been six penalties in total, a sharp contrast from 2023. In the Eagles Week 1 game against Florida State, they only had one called against them which was on a punt and five in its Week 2 game vs. Duquesne.
On Wednesday, Eagles offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo shared his thoughts on what he believes has led to the change.
“Yeah, I think we’ve got a lot of players who have played a lot of ball,” said Trapilo. “With COVID, we got a couple guys that have been here a long time, myself included, so we got a lot of game snaps. We got a lot of guys that have seen a lot, been out there a lot, been in these high pressure situations and so there’s not as much anxiety around it. Even the younger guys that get in, they’ve got the older guys around them to sort of take charge, calm everything down. I think we’re all very comfortable in the scheme, we’re taking the coaching points of one play at a time, if it’s in the past it already happened there’s no need to worry about it, don’t think too far in the future, it’s just all about this next play. Win your battle, win your 1-on-1, trust the guy next to you, stuff like that.”
Boston College will look to continue its success on Saturday afternoon as the team travels to Columbia, Mo., to take on the No. 6 Missouri Tigers. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.