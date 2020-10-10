SI.com
Game Thread: Boston College vs. Pitt (4:00PM, ACCN)

A.J. Black

Boston College (2-1) will look to get back in the win column as they host the Pitt Panthers (3-1) at Alumni Stadium. Pitt has one of the best defenses in the country, and a relentless pass rush, which should be a challenge for the BC offense today. BC is going to need to prevent leaving points on the board and mental errors if they are going to win their third game of this young season. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight. 

Podcast: Want to prep yourself for today's game? Listen to our latest episode of the BC Bulletin Podcast. Hosted by AJ Black and Eric Hoffses, they give an experts take on this weekend's game and talk about what to expect.

Inactives:

Freshman WR Justin Bellido, DB Tyler Days, LB Vinny DePalma, DB Connor Grieco, DL Izaiah Henderson, DB Jio Holmes, Deon Jones, Travis Levy, TE Joey Luchetti, TE Hans Lillis, LS Tito Pasqualoni, LB Joe Sparacio, WR Kobay White, WR Ethon Williams

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

WE
GOT
PEOPLE!

Time to win!

Wanted VT to Win & not be angry when we go there, but we got

#LetItRipJurkovec

44Andre2000
44Andre2000

Ethon Williams is out now too? A ton of depth players are listed, any idea on how all these guys are getting hurt?

