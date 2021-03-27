Boston College Holds Pro Day

Boston College held their annual Pro Day on Friday at the Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill. According to the school, 35 NFL scouts and personnel witnessed the work outs of four current Eagles, and eight former players.

Hunter Long

Long, who will be Boston College's first pick of the draft, had a solid day in the NFL Combine portion. He did not participate in the bench press portion of the workout. After the event he talked to the media about playing in two different offenses, that could highlight his strengths for teams. "I was in a run-heavy scheme and seeing a few targets a game, [compared] to this past year seeing upwards 13, 14, 15 targets a game. I've kind of had the best of both worlds being in both systems to improve both aspects of my game—the run game & the pass game."

Long also explained that he has talked to AJ Dillon (who is represented by the same agency) and Tommy Sweeney about getting ready for the draft.

Isaiah McDuffie

McDuffie, had the best 40 time and vertical jump amongst the four 2020 participants. Jeff Hafley spoke to reporters afterwards and said "He’s a linebacker that can run. And that’s very important right now. His potential I think is really, really high. And I just think he’s going to get better and better.” This offseason he worked out with fellow linebacker Max Richardson. "We talked throughout the whole combine prep and everything. We're each other's biggest fans at the end of the day. I want to see him do great. He wants to see me do great."

Max Richardson

Max Richardson has the best 20 yard shuttle time out of the group. He spoke with former Boston College and current Buffalo Bills Matt Milano before the combine. The NFL vet who just signed a lucrative contract gave him some advice. "Just do your thing, stay focused, work hard. It's not so much what happens w the draft. Don't allow that to be the biggest of your concerns. But once you get your foot in the door, make the most of your opportunity." Richardson referred to himself as the most intelligent player on the field, "not to be arrogant, but because it is true."

Max Roberts

Roberts, a defensive end showcased his strength on Friday. He led all players with 28 reps (McDuffie had 25, Richardson 24). The transfer from Maine also led the performers in the broad jump. He did not speak to reporters after the workout.

Also of note, there were 12 performers from last year's class that also performed. Boston College did not release their workout results.

