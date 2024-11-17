Boston College QB Grayson James Shares Thoughts on Eventful Week
The Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) football team capped off an eventful week with a 38-28 loss to the No. 14 SMU Mustangs (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday evening.
The Eagles, who were led by quarterback Grayson James, fell short in a late rally attempt.
James started his second game for the Eagles this season after being announced as QB1 earlier in the week by head coach Bill O’Brien.
The move caused controversy which resulted in former starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, one day after the announcement.
James spoke about the situation after the game on Saturday and how the change happened from his point of view.
“I found out the news from coach on Sunday,” said James. “He told me and then told the whole team what the plan was moving forward and he gave me a vote of confidence as well as everybody on the team as well. So we just move forward. I'm confident myself and having them behind me definitely helps a lot. And I felt like we were able to execute today, we just didn't come up, like I said earlier, in the crucial moments.”
The senior also shared that although the situation was difficult, he was ready for the challenge.
“Yeah, I mean it's definitely [a] difficult situation, but it's nothing that I wouldn't want to be in a position to handle,” said James. “I always prepare to play and whenever I decide I wanted to play college football, you want to play in games like this, and hurts not to win, but we got two more opportunities in front of us to go handle business, and I know the entire team is looking forward to that.”