Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Returning From Injury, Will Start vs. Virginia
Boston College football quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to start in the Eagles Week 6 game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos will start this week at Virginia after missing the game against Western Kentucky last week with an undisclosed injury,” wrote Thamel via X. “He’s been practicing this week and will return to his starting role for Boston College (4-1).”
So far this season, Castellanos has appeared in four games and has gone 45-of-70 for 729 yards, ten touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 43 rush attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The junior missed the team’s game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after suffering an injury in its Week 4 win over Michigan State.
Florida International transfer Grayson James, who came to Chestnut Hill during the offseason, started his first game as an Eagle in place of Castellanos over the weekend. In his debut, James went 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as well as six carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in Boston College’s 21-20 over the Hilltoppers.
On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave an update on Castellanos after practice.
“I think he’s doing alright,” said O’Brien. “I thought he showed up ready to go today and had a decent practice and Grayson will be ready to go so we have two guys that can play no doubt about it.”
The Eagles kick off their ACC slate on Saturday afternoon against the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.