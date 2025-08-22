Boston College Quarterback Named to 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
Boston College quarterback Grayson James has landed on the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
The award, which is in its 39th season and is given to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback each year, announced the Watch List earlier in the week. It featured 58 college quarterbacks including 13 from the ACC.
James is entering his second year with Boston College after transferring from FIU. In 2024, he appeared in six games which included five starts and went 106-of-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
The Duncanville, Texas, native earned the starting job for the Eagles for the last month of the season after former QB Thomas Castellanos, who is now with Florida State, was benched.
James led Boston College to a bowl game for the second-straight year.
During training camp, the redshirt senior lost the starting job for Week 1 to Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan, however Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien stated that both guys will get playing time throughout the season.
“They’re both good. They’re both gonna play,” said O’Brien on Aug. 9 just days before Lonergan was announced as the starter. “Now, we won’t alternate them. One guy will start, but there may be other things that whoever the backup is can do. Both guys have done really well.”
Joining James on the list from the conference is Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, Duke’s Darian Mensah, Castellanos, Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, Louisville’s Miller Moss, Miami’s Carson Beck, Pitt’s Eli Holstein, SMU’s Kevin Jennings, Syracuse’s Steve Angeli, Virginia’s Chandler Morris, Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones, and Wake Forest’s Robby Ashford.
Below is the full Watch List for the award.
2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Announces 2025 Watch List:
(Name, school)
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Steve Angeli, Syracuse
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
Robby Ashford, Wake Forest
Alonza Barnett III, JMU
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Miami
Zach Calzada, Kentucky
Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin
Walker Eget, San Jose State
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State
JC French IV, Georgia Southern
Tucker Gleason, Toledo
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh
Josh Hoover, TCU
Blake Horvath, Navy
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
Grayson James, Boston College
Keyone Jenkins, FIU
Kevin Jennings, SMU
Avery Johnson, Kansas State
Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Brendon Lewis, Memphis
Maddux Madsen, Boise State
Arch Manning, Texas
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Owen McCown, UTSA
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Darian Mensah, Duke
Chandler Morris, Virginia
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Miller Moss, Louisville
Maalik Murphy, Oregon State
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Preston Stone, Northwestern
Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee State
Caden Veltkamp, FAU
E.J. Warner, Fresno State
Conner Weigman, Houston