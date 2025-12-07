Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 After Conference Championship Week
Conference championship weekend was certainly a wild one with plenty of College Football Playoff implications. Indiana won its first conference title since 1967 in a 13-10 Big Ten championship upset of Ohio State, while Alabama's blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC title certainly didn't make things any easier on the CFP committee heading into selection Sunday.
Here's how the AP Top 25 could shake out heading into the postseason.
The Projected AP Top 25
1. Indiana Hoosiers: 13-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 13-10 vs. No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten championship
Up Next: College Football Playoff
2. Georgia Bulldogs: 12-1 (8-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 28-7 vs. No. 10 Alabama in SEC championship
Up Next: College Football Playoff
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 12-1 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 34-7 vs. No. 11 BYU in Big 12 championship
Up Next: College Football Playoff
4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 13-10 vs. No. 2 Indiana in Big Ten championship
Up Next: College Football Playoff
5. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: College Football Playoff
6. Ole Miss Rebels: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: College Football Playoff
7. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: College Football Playoff
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: College Football Playoff
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-2
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
10. Miami Hurricanes: 10-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 10-3 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 28-7 vs. No. 3 Georgia in SEC championship
Up Next: TBD
12. BYU Cougars: 11-2 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 34-7 vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in Big 12 championship
Up Next: TBD
13. Vanderbilt Commodores: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
14. Texas Longhorns: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
15. Utah Utes: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
16. James Madison Dukes: 12-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 31-14 vs. Troy in Sun Belt championship
Up Next: TBD
17. Virginia Cavaliers: 10-3 (7-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 27-20 vs. Duke in ACC championship
Up Next: TBD
18. USC Trojans: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
19. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
20. Tulane Green Wave: 11-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 34-21 vs. No. 20 North Texas in American Athletic championship
Up Next: TBD
21. North Texas Mean Green: 11-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Lost 34-21 vs. No. 21 Tulane in American Athletic championship
Up Next: TBD
22. Arizona Wildcats: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
23. Navy Midshipmen: 9-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: Army
24. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD
25. Missouri Tigers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Up Next: TBD