Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 After Conference Championship Week

Here's how the final AP poll could shake out heading into the postseason.

Mike McDaniel

Indiana's Big Ten title highlighted a busy conference championship Saturday across college football.
Indiana's Big Ten title highlighted a busy conference championship Saturday across college football. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Conference championship weekend was certainly a wild one with plenty of College Football Playoff implications. Indiana won its first conference title since 1967 in a 13-10 Big Ten championship upset of Ohio State, while Alabama's blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC title certainly didn't make things any easier on the CFP committee heading into selection Sunday.

Here's how the AP Top 25 could shake out heading into the postseason.

The Projected AP Top 25

1. Indiana Hoosiers: 13-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 13-10 vs. No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten championship

Up Next: College Football Playoff

2. Georgia Bulldogs: 12-1 (8-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 28-7 vs. No. 10 Alabama in SEC championship

Up Next: College Football Playoff

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 12-1 (8-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 34-7 vs. No. 11 BYU in Big 12 championship

Up Next: College Football Playoff

4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 13-10 vs. No. 2 Indiana in Big Ten championship

Up Next: College Football Playoff

5. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: College Football Playoff

6. Ole Miss Rebels: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: College Football Playoff

7. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: College Football Playoff

8. Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: College Football Playoff

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-2

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

10. Miami Hurricanes: 10-2 (6-2 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 10-3 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 28-7 vs. No. 3 Georgia in SEC championship

Up Next: TBD

12. BYU Cougars: 11-2 (8-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 34-7 vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in Big 12 championship

Up Next: TBD

13. Vanderbilt Commodores: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

14. Texas Longhorns: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

15. Utah Utes: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

16. James Madison Dukes: 12-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 31-14 vs. Troy in Sun Belt championship

Up Next: TBD

17. Virginia Cavaliers: 10-3 (7-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 27-20 vs. Duke in ACC championship

Up Next: TBD

18. USC Trojans: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

19. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

20. Tulane Green Wave: 11-2 (7-1 American)

This Week: Won 34-21 vs. No. 20 North Texas in American Athletic championship

Up Next: TBD

21. North Texas Mean Green: 11-2 (7-1 American)

This Week: Lost 34-21 vs. No. 21 Tulane in American Athletic championship

Up Next: TBD

22. Arizona Wildcats: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

23. Navy Midshipmen: 9-2 (7-1 American)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: Army

24. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

25. Missouri Tigers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Up Next: TBD

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

