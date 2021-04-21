Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Spring Game

Our daily podcast looks into everything important heading into Saturday's spring game in Chestnut Hill

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we continue to look at all the storylines heading into the spring game. We have already looked at players and positions to watch for, but what about biggest questions marks? We look at some specific aspects in BC's game that we have concerns about from last year. How can we look for improvement in a glorified scrimmage? We discuss.

Also, on Tuesday defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, running back coach Richie Gunnell and center Alec Lindstrom spoke with reporters after practice. We look at their comments around Drew Kendall, Xavier Coleman, and how to stop mobile quarterbacks. Hear directly from the coaches and players themselves.

Finally, we hit the news, in which we discuss Spencer Knight making his debut, spring game details, more transfer news and other nuggets. Make sure to listen!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro