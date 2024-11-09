Boston College RB Kye Robichaux Speaks on Explosive Performance Against Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles football team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.
One of the biggest keys to the Eagles success was the ground game.
Running backs Kye Robichaux and Jordan McDonald both had career-best days. Robichaux tallied 198 yards and two touchdowns on 28 rush attempts while McDonald had 133 yards and one touchdown on 15 attempts.
After the game, Robichaux spoke about McDonald and his impact on the game.
“I’m proud of Jordan,” said Robichaux. “I’m so proud of Jordan. We’re two of the bigger backs in the running back room so we try to bounce off each other, kind of get ideas on how to compliment our games because we’re bigger backs so we move different… Jordan came out, he works everyday, comes to practice everyday, puts his head down. When he got his opportunity, he went in there and made the most of it.”
The senior credited the offensive line and quarterback Grayson James, who entered in the second half in place of Thomas Castellanos, for helping ignite the explosive performance.
“Grayson, he’s one of the guys,” said Robichaux. “He comes in every single day to work, at practice he’s motivating people, talking to everybody to make sure everybody’s on the same page. So when Tommy had to come out of the game, we kind of knew that we’re still gonna be in a good place because the whole team has trust in Grayson and our O-Line.”
Robichaux added that to him it felt like old school football, something head coach Bill O’Brien has emphasized since arriving at The Heights in February.
“It feels great,” said Robichaux. “It kind of gives that vibe of old school football when you know what we’re doing and at the end of the day you have to stop us. And our O-Line did an amazing job, Jordan did an amazing job, and we came out with a win. That’s all that matters.”
Next up, the Eagles travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Mustangs next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.