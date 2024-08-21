Boston College Running Back Jordan McDonald Talks About Relationship With Thomas Castellanos
The Boston College football team saw 23 newcomers join the program during the offseason which included ten transfers.
One of those additions was former UCF running back Jordan McDonald, who transferred to Chestnut Hill on Dec. 17, 2023, after spending two seasons with the Knights.
The Atlanta, Ga., native didn’t come into the program not knowing anyone, however, as he joined his former roommate quarterback Thomas Castellanos on the Boston College roster.
McDonald spoke on his relationship with Castellanos after the Eagles second scrimmage on Wednesday.
“It’s been great,” said McDonald. “We both grew up in Georgia, we both played high school football in Georgia. Our offenses, mine was No. 1 of course, his was No. 2. We were battling out to see who scores more points as the week go bye and then just being able to go to UCF, be roommates together there. Obviously, it didn’t work out for us either there, both of us, but then we come here and we’re able to show college football what we’re about to do together.”
The junior also shared how he’s seen Castellanos improve while being with the Eagles program.
“I’ve seen Tommy grow exponentially,” said McDonald. “Tommy from our freshman year, matter of fact Tommy from high school to now is like a generational change. Everyone’s known Tommy Football, he’s very quick, he can get out the edges, he can make people miss, and he’s a nightmare for edges, but his development as a pocket passer and his eyes and learning the game of football, it’s inspiring to watch. It helps a lot of guys pick up their game to the next level as well.”