Boston College Running Back Kye Robichaux Says Room Will ‘Shock A Lot of People This Year’
Although the Boston College Eagles football program has seen multiple changes throughout the offseason, mostly on the coaching side, the team started its rebuild last season.
In 2023, the team finished the year with a 7-6 overall record after coming off a three-win season two years ago and won its bowl game against now-conference opponent SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
The most impactful change on the team, however, was the ground game.
As a whole, the offense tallied 2,593 rushing yards last season, a drastic increase from the 759 tallied in 2022 and was the most yards on the ground since 2019 (3,291). The offense also averaged 198.8 rush yards per game which ranked the 13th highest in the nation and second highest in the ACC last season.
A majority of the rushing success came from the styling duo of quarterback Thomas Castellanos and running back Kye Robichaux as both first-year Eagles combined for 1,893 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Now, the group has added extra depth to it after picking up veteran running back Treshaun Ward out of the transfer portal. Ward, a graduate, spent his first four seasons with Florida State and last season with Kansas State.
Robichaux believes the addition, as well as the rest of the room will surprise many people during the upcoming season.
“I feel like our whole running back group, as a whole, is going to shock a lot of people this year,” said Robichaux. “Especially with me and Treshaun. I feel like as soon as he got here, we hit it off because we both have similar upbringings, both started out college careers as walk-ons. So, we both kind of had that mindset like ‘you gotta do more, you gotta do more.’ We kind of just feed off each other, so that’s been the whole intention during camp. We’re going to look to continue it during the season.”
The senior also spoke highly of teammate Datrell Jones, a Catholic Memorial product, who is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting in 2023.
“He’s a good one,” said Robichaux. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised when he steps out onto the field. He works hard, he’s smart, he’s young, he’s fast. I think [if] he puts everything together, you’ll see a lot of him.”