Boston College Running Back Treshaun Ward Wins Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week
Boston College football running back Treshaun Ward won the Burlsworth Trophy’s Walk-On of the Week Award for his performance in the Eagles shutout win 56-0 over Duquesne.
The graduate tallied eight receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown as well as one reception for 30 yards and one touchdown.
The award is one of two that Ward has been honored with in as many weeks. He also won ACC Running Back of the Week last week for his performance in the Eagles 28-13 win over the Florida State Seminoles to open their season. Ward tallied 12 rush attempts for 77 yards and three receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown against his former team.
Ward, who has also formerly played at Kansas State, was originally a walk-on for the Seminoles and earned a scholarship after two years with the program. During his time in Tallahassee, he appeared in 26 games and tallied 188 rush attempts for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 28 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown.
The Burlsworth Award gives out both weekly and an annual award. The annual trophy is given to the best college football player that started his career as a walk-on, an award that Ward was a semifinalist for in 2022.
The award honors Brandon Burlsworth, an offensive lineman at Arkansas who originally started his collegiate career as a walk-on and ended up becoming an All-American. He was selected as the No. 63 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but was killed in a car accident 11 days after the draft.
Ward is the second recipient of the weekly honor so far this year, joining Michigan quarterback Davis Warren. No Eagle has won the annual trophy since its creation in 2010.