Boston College’s Bill O’Brien, KP Price Share Thoughts on Being Ranked
24.
That is the number that the Boston College Eagles football team is currently ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.
After a successful start to the season with dominant wins over Florida State and Duquesne, the Eagles pushed into the rankings for the first time since 2018.
On Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien and defensive back KP Price shared their thoughts on the team being put into the rankings.
Price spoke on how although it’s a good opportunity, the team has to keep going and moving forward to stay in that position.
“Obviously, not many people get the opportunity, so we all happy, we all excited, but at the end of the day it’s Week 3,” said Price. “So, a Week 3 ranking may not mean much at the end of Week 12 so we got to keep it on, keep stacking, like I said, day-by day.”
O’Brien, on the other hand, said that being ranked isn’t the focus.
“That’s great man, awesome,” said O’Brien. “24. That’s fantastic. Nah, I think it’s great for BC but really that’s really not our focus at all. It’s really about one day at a time, trying to get better, really. This is what I say to the team. Every day I go into the team meeting, ‘Can we get better today? Can we be better today than we were yesterday?’ You only have a few choices right, you either get better, you stay the same, or you get worse. So, we’ve got to continue to try and get better every day.”
Boston College will look to stay successful gainst the No. 6 Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.