Boston College’s Drew Kendall, Ozzy Trapilo Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Sunday afternoon.
In the final day of the event, the offensive linemen took the field for drills. Boston College had two players participate, center Drew Kendall and right tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
Both draft prospects ran the 40-yard dash. Kendall recorded a 5.05 dash and a 1.79 10-yard split. Trapilo ran a 5.21 dash and a 1.77 10-yard split.
The duo also competed in multiple other drills. In the 3-Cone drill, Kendall finished in 7.56 seconds while Trapilo finished in 7.71. In the 20-yard shuttle, Kendall recorded a 4.51 and Trapilo a 4.70.
Trapilo also participated in the broad jump and recorded 8’10”.
The duo are half of the Boston College players that were invited to the Combine, joining defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and defensive tackle Cam Horsley.
In his drills on Thursday, Ezeiruaku tallied a 35.50” vertical jump, a 9’11” broad jump, a 6.94 in the 3-Cone drill, a 4.19 in the 20-yard shuttle, and 22 reps in the bench press.
Horsley tallied a 31.50” vertical jump and a 9’0” broad jump.
Overall, Ezeiruaku has the highest prospect grade among the Eagles with a 6.40 and an 83 Next Gen Stats grade, followed by Trapilo with a 6.33 (73 Next Gen grade), Horsley with a 5.96 (63 Next Gen grade), and Kendall with a 5.89 (72 Next Gen grade).
The 2025 NFL Draft will be from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis. The draft will be aired on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.