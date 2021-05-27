Kickoff Times For Virginia Tech, Colgate & Temple Games Announced

The Eagles have three of their home games announced

Boston College football announced three game times for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Eagles will open the season against Colgate at 12pm, this game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Temple game in week 3, on Saturday September 18th will also be a 12pm game, and will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU. While the November 5th game against Virginia Tech, on a Saturday will be at 7:30 and will be on ESPN2.

The schedule currently is the following:

2021 Boston College Football Schedule

Sat., Sept. 4 Colgate (12 p.m./ACC Network)

Sat., Sept. 11 at Massachusetts

Sat., Sept. 18 at Temple (12 p.m./ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sat., Sept. 25 Missouri

Sat., Oct. 2 at Clemson*

Sat., Oct. 16 NC State*

Sat., Oct. 23 at Louisville*

Sat., Oct. 30 at Syracuse*

Fri., Nov. 5 Virginia Tech* (7:30 p.m./ESPN2)

Sat., Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech*

Sat., Nov. 20 Florida State*

Sat., Nov. 27 Wake Forest*



*Denotes ACC game | Home games at Alumni Stadium in bold

Boston College will look to continue to build on a 6-5 season from 2020, their first under Jeff Hafley. The Eagles return nine starters on offense, led by junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec and All-ACC wide receiver Zay Flowers . BC's entire offensive line returns, including All-ACC selections Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, Ben Petrula and Zion Johnson up front.

You May Also Enjoy:

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Bryce Steele

PFF Ranks All 130 Teams Ahead of 2021 Season

Boston College Adds Bryant to Men's Basketball Schedule

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles