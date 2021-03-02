Boston College Spring Football Dates, NFL Combine Invites

Boston College Football announced dates the upcoming spring football session. According to a tweet by Senior Associate AD Jason Baum the dates are as follows:

Jeff Hafley spring preview presser: March 16

First day of spring practice: March 20

Pro Day: March 26

Spring game/final practice: April 24 (no decisions yet on whether fans will be able to attend or not)

**All media opportunities this spring will continue to be virtual.

The Pro Day date was already released last week, so that wasn't much of a surprise. But the spring football, and the spring game dates are new. Last year spring football was cut short and there was spring game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, BC football announced today that linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and tight end Hunter Long will perform in the NFL Combine this year. There is technically no centralized combine, but the pair will do the standard combine drills in front of NFL personnel during the March 26th NFL Pro Day.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage of spring football. Unfortunately again, we will not be able to give you an insider's looks at practice as we will not be able to see it, but will continue to talk to Jeff Hafley throughout the spring.

