Observations from Saturday's Boston College Spring Game

On Saturday, Boston College held their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game at Alumni Stadium. This was the first spring exhibition held with fans in three years, with 2020's cancelled because of COVID-19, and last year's not open to the public. This year, BC split the roster up into the "Boston" team and the "College" team. Team "Boston", led by Phil Jurkovec ended up winning the game 22-10. Instead of getting into the play by play of the game, let's look at some of the observations from the game.

* Phil Jurkovec looked completely healed, and incredibly comfortable in John McNulty's offense. He was calm, composed and did an excellent job showing touch on his passes. The way he ran the offense should have Boston College fans excited for the upcoming season.

* Emmett Morehead looks improved but definitely still a work in progress. Looks a bit more composed in the pocket, but definitely has work to do in terms of touch, pocket presence and making his reads. That being said, he looks like he will be ready to be a serviceable backup in 2022.

* Offensive guard Christian Mahogany had the play of the game, as the 300+ pound lineman lined up in the wildcat and rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown, followed up by a team celebration

* While Zay Flowers was quiet for the game, there were a couple of other wide receivers who popped due to their play. Taji Johnson was all over the place, showcasing good hands and very good size and speed. Boston College's offense is going to need to find a way to get on the field soon, he could be a great weapon for the offense. Redshirt wide out Dante Reynolds also looked good on the field, bringing in five catches for the Eagles.

Phil Jurkovec Leads The Eagles Through The Tunnel

* Running back Xavier Coleman is going to be a player to watch in 2022. While BC may be settled with running backs (Pat Garwo and Alec Sinkfield), Coleman showed that he can be used all over the field. He scored a touchdown lined up as a wide receiver, was left uncovered, and Jurkovec hit him for a long touchdown grab.

* The MVP for the defense looked to be redshirt freshman EDGE Ty Clemons. The Alabama native had three sacks on the game.

* Donovan Ezeirauku and Khris Banks also had a shared sack in the game, defensive back Jason Scott had the lone interception.

* Offensive lineman Jude Bowry was the lone injury sustained during the game, as he limped off in the second half of the game. Tight end Joey Luchetti was not in pads and on the sideline.

* In terms of crowd size, it was definitely a little more attended than in year's past, but not a significant increase. Transfer safety Jaiden Woodbey was named the Jay McGillis Scholarship winner.

