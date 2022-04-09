Skip to main content

Boston College Spring Football Game 2022: Live Updates

Updates throughout the game.

Boston College is ready to host their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on Saturday, an exhibition that concludes the programs spring practice session. The game, which is free to attend, will also be televised on the ACC Network. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is back, and fully healthy, and will be competing in the game. While Zay Flowers will look to continue to be the homerun threat he always is, last year during the spring game he had multiple touchdowns. 

For many though the spring game is not about the established stars. It is an opportunity to see some of the unproven or unknown names on the roster. Underclassmen like cornerback CJ Burton, safety Cole Batson, wide receiver Lewis Bond and offensive lineman Jude Bowry are all names of players who could be on the two deep sooner rather than later, and this could be their first chance to showcase themselves on national television. 

BC Bulletin will be at Saturday's exhibition and providing updates throughout the afternoon. Make sure to follow @AJBlack_BC @BulletinBC

