Report: Boston College Football to be Without Both Starting Cornerbacks at Stanford
Just hours after ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Boston College football defensive back Amari Jackson and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire would be missing the Eagles’ upcoming matchup at Stanford on Saturday, another defensive back was reported to be out as well.
Sophomore defensive back Syair Torrence, who started the first two games of the season for BC at cornerback opposite Jackson, registering four tackles and three pass break-ups, has also been considered out for Saturday’s contest, according to Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College starting cornerback Syair Torrence will not play against Stanford this week, meaning the Eagles will be down three defensive starters and both starting corners,” wrote Thamel on X. “Torrence is a sophomore who won the starting job in camp. He had 3 PBUs through two games.”
While Jackson and Stoudmire were reportedly injured during the Eagles’ last game, a 42-40, double-overtime loss at Michigan State, Thamel did not list a reason for Torrence’s inability to play.
BC head coach Bill O’Brien did not comment on the nature of what transpired which has forced Torrence to miss the upcoming matchup, BC’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game of 2025.
Torrence’s absence would be a massive blow to the Eagles’ secondary—and defense overall—which is already severely depleted without Jackson, who has started 26 games over his career in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Jackson recorded three tackles and one pass break-up in BC’s first two matchups of the year, a blowout win over Fordham at Alumni Stadium on Aug. 30, and the road loss to the Spartans.
Without their two starting cornerbacks, the Eagles are left with junior Max Tucker and redshirt-junior Isaiah Farris to take over. Both have received ample playing time throughout their respective collegiate careers, but BC will inevitably have much less depth in that area, which will likely force defensive coordinator Tim Lewis to rethink some of the gameplan the defense will approach Stanford’s offense with.
Boston College is currently 1-1 this season. The Eagles opened their season with a dominant 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30 and lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6.
Boston College and Stanford kick off on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.