Locked on Boston College: BC Fandom Is Underrated

BC fans get a bad wrap, but a winning season or two will change all of that

On today's show we look at the news and talk about the big stories hitting Boston College athletics. To kick off the show we talk about the stories of the day. The baseball team's midweek game has been cancelled, there are loads of recruiting updates and tidbits to talk about.

Secondly, we found a poll that claims that Boston College football fans are the worst in the country. Lower than Rutgers, Kansas, Oregon State and many others. We strongly disagree with this and give our reasons why the Boston College fanbase is actually a sleeping giant.

Finally, we end the show talking about the recruiting dead period, which is going to be voted on later this week. Currently players can't visit schools in an official manner, but that could all change in a few months. We explain why this is such a big deal for the Eagles.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Jim Mora Jr. Gives Strengths For Hunter Long

Jim Mora Jr. On Scheme Fit For Hunter Long

Boston College Adds Assistant Chris Markwood

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here