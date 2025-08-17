Boston College TE Ty Lockwood Focused on Improving With New Opportunity
Boston College football tight end Ty Lockwood is getting ready for his new opportunity with the program.
The redshirt sophomore talked to the media after training camp on Sunday morning about coming to Chestnut Hill, emphasizing the heavy use of tight ends in the offense as a big factor.
“Coach O’Brien and Coach Lawing, they were both at Alabama for our first couple months there so we kind of knew them already,” said Lockwood. “And then also I’d just say the opportunity. It was a great opportunity to come up here. They use the tight end, 12 personnel a lot and just the way they use them. They use them in all different ways, we’re split out, we’re in line, we’re in the backfield. I think it’s just a good opportunity to show your skill set and to be an all around guy that the NFL is probably looking for.”
The Thompson’s Station, Tenn., native spoke highly of quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job earlier in the week and was a teammate of Lockwood’s at Alabama before both transferred to Boston College.
“I think it’s great,” said Lockwood. “I’ve been with him for a couple years and I think he’s been doing a great job. Ever since we got here, he’s been doing a really good job, both quarterbacks. We have phenomenal players, but more importantly phenomenal dudes and phenomenal leaders. So, I think either way both guys, Grayson [James] and Dylan, are phenomenal people and phenomenal players.”
He also had high praises for the tight end room, highlighting each player’s specific qualities.
“For skill sets, we have a very diverse group,” said Lockwood. “Like we have guys that kind of do everything. I’ve kind of looked at some guys, they have certain strengths. Zeke’s [Moore] a really good point of attack player, so I’ll be watching film on him and I’ll look at what he does at the point of attack. Then Kaelan [Chudzinski] is also a really good route runner. So sometimes it’s just good to go back and see how he’s running routes, the suddenness at the top of the routes and it’s good to see guys do it and you’re able to put it into your game, so it’s been pretty good.
“And then Jeremiah [Franklin], obviously with just knowing the ball, knowing the game, knowing the offense,” said Lockwood. “He’s just a good guy you can go to really whenever and just ask him about the offense, ask him about the plays, what we’re looking for on that certain play.”
Lockwood’s focus still is continuing to improve his game.
“Yeah,” said Lockwood. “Like I said, we have a lot of guys so I think we’re gonna use a lot of guys. We have a lot of great players and I’m just more so focused on getting better each and every day and that stuff will take care of itself. They’re gonna put the best guys in and we’ll make plays.”