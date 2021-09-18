Boston College vs. Temple: Live Updates

The Eagles take on the Owls in today's game, stay tuned for live updates and analysis

The Boston College Eagles (2-0) take on the Temple Owls (1-1) in today's out of conference matchup in Philadelphia. These two teams have a history, playing in the Big East every year from 1982-2004, but have only played once since the Eagles left for the ACC. The big storyline heading into this game is the injury to Phil Jurkovec, who is doubtful to return in the 2021 season. In his place is Dennis Grosel, a quarterback who has stepped into this role both in the 2019 and 2020 season.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board.

Podcasts

Other Articles About The Game:

How to Watch and Stream Boston College vs. Temple

Final Thoughts and Predictions: BC vs. Temple

Three Keys To Victory: Temple

Jeff Hafley Gives Injury Update on WR Jaelen Gill

Roster Notes: Deon Jones (safety) and Spencer Witter (TE) are both dressed for the first time this season.

Captains: Pat Garwo III, Kobay White, Isaiah Graham Mobley (all with links to PA), and Ben Petrula

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC