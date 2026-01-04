Boston College Transfer Running Back Commits to Indiana

Former Boston College running back Turbo Richard has committed to Indiana.

The news was broken by On3Sports/Rivals national recruiting and transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett and was confirmed by Richard on his social media accounts.

“BREAKING: Boston College transfer RB Turbo Richard has Committed to Indiana, he tells @On3Sports,” said Fawcett via X. “The past 2 seasons he’s totaled 1,302 yards and 13 TDs.”

Richard played two seasons at Boston College. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 19 games for the Eagles and rushed for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 attempts. He also caught 32 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

The Charlotte, N.C., native announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 29 through a social media post.

“Forever grateful for the opportunity to wear the maroon and gold,” said Richard. “Thank you to my teammates for the battles, the brotherhood, and the memories. Thank you to the coaches and staff for giving me the opportunity to play this game I love. And thank you to the fans for your support every step of the way.

“After prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal to continue pursuing my development and goals,” said Richard. “This chapter will always be a part of me. The journey continues.”

Richard is one of 27 current or former Boston College players that have entered the transfer portal this offseason and is the first to announce his transfer destination.

He joins linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

Currently, Indiana’s season is still alive as it beat Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day to advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. The Hoosiers are a perfect 14-0 on the season and play Oregon on Friday night for a chance to go to the national championship.

