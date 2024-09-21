Boston College vs. Michigan State Football Injury Updates
The Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC) football team is back at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night as the team hosts the Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 1-0 B1G) at 8 p.m. ET.
Both programs have been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Below is the latest update on each team’s injury report.
(This story will be updated leading up to and throughout the game).
Michigan State
The Spartans are expected to miss starting wide receivers Nick Marsh and Jaron Glover, according to a report from CBS Sports and 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
Marsh, a former four-star recruit from the class of 2024, has been a big part of Michigan State’s early success this season. In the team’s first three games, he has caught 11 receptions for 232 yards and one touchdown. He leads the Spartans in yards, average yards per reception, and average yards per game as well as has the second-most receptions.
Glover, a redshirt sophomore, doesn’t rank far behind. So far this season, he has appeared in two games and caught six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Glover ranks third on the team in receptions and yards as well as second in average yards per game. Glover exited Michigan State’s game vs. Maryland in Week 2 during the second half and missed the team’s Week 3 game vs. Prairie View.
Michigan State will also be without CB Chance Rucker, DL Avery Dunn, OL Kristian Phillips, DB Khalil Majeed, DB Dillon Tatum, WR Alante Brown, and OL Gavin Broscious.
Boston College
Eagles linebacker Jaylen Blackwell returned to practice on Tuesday after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023. Head coach Bill O’Brien gave an update on the redshirt sophomore after practice, stating that he believes Blackwell will return this season but is doubtful for tonight’s game.
“Yeah, he’s worked very hard to come back from an Achilles injury,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “He’s a really good kid and I think you’ll see him out there eventually, probably not this week but he’s worked very hard with the training staff and the strength staff’s doing a really good job with him. So hopefully he’ll get back soon.”
Boston College QB Grayson James was added to the team’s depth chart for the game earlier in the week as the backup quarterback, however his status for tonight’s game has yet to be confirmed.