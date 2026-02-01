There's a New Team Atop Power Rankings Heading into 1 vs. 2 Showdown

One week removed from Penn State's double hat trick, Michigan State's Charlie Stramel gave the Nittany Lions a taste of their own medicine with a hat trick and his third and game-winning goal in overtime to boost the Spartans 5-4 over Penn State in overtime during their high-profile outdoor game at Beaver Stadium. The sweep wasn't just for the weekend, but for the entire regular season as teams play twice in the Big Ten.

In the East, Providence continues to beat ranked teams, winning seven straight against top-20 teams to emerge as the team to beat in Hockey East. With St. Thomas and Western Michigan losing, the Friars are the hottest team in the college hockey. The only team that might challenge them in that regard is the winner of the upcoming No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Michigan State showdown, but that’s next week.

Out West, Denver was able to stop its midseason skid, sweeping Minnesota Duluth at home. The Bulldogs on the other hand, have lost four in a row and host North Dakota, which is coming off a rest. The NCHC is about to get really interesting these last few weeks of the season.

1. Michigan State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their game-winning goal by forward Charlie Stramel (15) against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Spartans were the clear winners of the weekend, winning both games at then-No. 5 Penn State. In game one, the Spartans overwhelmed the Nittany Lions, scoring three goals in the first period and then holding on to a 6-3 victory. Game two was played at Beaver Stadium, where it took the Spartans until overtime to win 5-4. Michigan State has a ton of momentum, and if it can roll into Ann Arbor and do the same thing to the top-ranked Wolverines, watch out.

2. Michigan

Mar 7, 2025; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Josh Eernisse (6) skates with the puck against Penn State during a Big Ten Tournament quarter final game at Yost Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan swept rival Ohio State in Columbus last weekend, but didn't look the same. Michigan rode a two-goal third period to win 6-4 in game one, before needing overtime to win 3-2 in game two. During their November match up the Wolverines dominated with 5-2 and 8-1 victories. Michigan is one game ahead of Michigan State in the Big Ten with 36 points on the season. The Wolverines still have a tough schedule even after facing rival Michigan State next weekend. If they don’t take control in this series, the remaining schedule would make catching the Spartans tricky.



3. North Dakota

Apr 9, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenseman Paul LaDue (6) skates with the puck during the second period of the championship game of the 2016 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at Amalie Arena. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

North Dakota was idle last week. This week, the Fighting Hawks will travel to Minnesota Duluth for a weekend series. The Fighting Hawks have a great opportunity to put away a team that has lost five of its last six and grab a stranglehold on the NCHC.

4. Western Michigan

Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos defenseman Brian Kramer (14) reacts after scoring against the Denver Pioneers during the second period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A loss to Omaha in an away series should be a minor setback for the Broncos, who had their 10-game winning streak snapped. They dominated on Friday, winning 5-2, but struggled Saturday, losing 4-1. The Broncos need to take care of business in the next three series before hosting North Dakota to close out the season.

5. Providence

Apr 9, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Providence College Friars goaltender Jon Gillies (32) watches the puck against the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks during the first period of a semifinal game in the men's Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Providence hasn't just won seven straight games, all seven opponents were ranked, making the Friars the top team in the East. Providence needed a little extra time, but won 3-2 in overtime against then-No. 17 Maine. The Friars have been rolling since the break, posting a record of 8-1 in that time. They face UNH and Vermont in six of the next eight games, providing a terrific opportunity to lock down the Hockey East regular-season title.

6. Penn State

Penn State forward JJ Wiebusch (86) passes the puck during a Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State couldn't get a win against Michigan State, but still looks like a different team from the one that struggled with injuries during the fall. Granted, the Nittany Lions blinked and were quickly trailing in both games, unable to complete the comeback in game one. It felt like in game two they might be able to hold on, but Michigan State outlasted the Nittany Lions 5-4 in overtime. Penn State has the weekend off before traveling to Ann Arbor for a huge series against Michigan.

7. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin. | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bobcats dominated on Friday, winning 7-0 against St. Lawrence, before tying 3-3 with Clarkson. That's kind of been the story for Quinnipiac this season, every time it gets a solid win there's some sort of setback. The Bobcats host Brown on Friday night, followed by Yale the next night, however the remaining schedule poses some significant challenges with four ranked matchups, including Dartmouth and Cornell.

8. Denver

Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Denver Pioneers forward Aidan Thompson (7) and Western Michigan Broncos defenseman Robby Drazner (4) battle for a loose puck during the third period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images | Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Pioneers got back on track with a series sweep of then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. Denver led game one 4-0 before the Bulldogs scored three straight in the third period to bring it within one, but fell short 4-3. Game two was much more defensive, going into overtime 0-0, when the Pioneers finally prevailed 1-0. Denver plays a home-and-home against Colorado College this weekend for state bragging rights.

9. Cornell

Mar 29, 2025; Toledo, OH, USA; Cornell defenseman George Fegaras (6) skates with the puck in the third period against the Boston University at Huntington Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cornell outscored its opponents 9-4 in a pair of weekend wins against Yale and Brown. The Big Red Bears have won 10 of the last 11 games they played; their last loss was against then-No. 7 Quinnipiac 4-1 on Jan. 17. Cornell faces Quinnipiac again later this season on Feb. 20; if Cornell wins, the ECAC could be up for grabs.

10. Minnesota Duluth

Apr 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, Minn. Duluth Bulldogs goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) makes a save against the Massachusetts Minutemen in overtime of the semifinals of the 2021 Frozen Four NCAA hockey tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs played Denver tough, but the comeback felt short in game one, 4-3. The next night was as close as agame can be for three periods, before the Pioneers won 1-0 in overtime. UMD has an opportunity this weekend to turn things around, hosting North Dakota for a key weekend series. UMD needs at least a split if for no other reason than to avoid losing six straight at crunch time.

SEE ALSO: Minnesota Men, Women Stun Rival Wisconsin