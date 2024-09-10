Boston College Wide Receiver Lewis Bond on Missouri, ‘I Don’t See Them as Nothing [More] Than a Football Team’
Mindset and mentality.
Those are two qualities that not only have been spoken about by Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien and players throughout training camp and the early part of the year, but also have shown in how they prepare, practice, and speak about the season.
The pair of qualities have aided the Eagles to a perfect 2-0 start to the season and the success has pushed them into the AP Top 25 Rankings for the first time since 2018, sitting at No. 24.
And although the team is gearing up for its toughest opponent yet, a road game against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers, the mindset and mentality seem to be the same.
Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond shared a glimpse of his mindset about the matchup when speaking on playing a top-ranked SEC team and the impact a victory against that conference could have on the program.
“The only other time I played an SEC school we beat them,” said Bond. “I don’t see them as nothing [more] than a football team, they’re another football team on the schedule that we gotta play.”
The redshirt junior also gave a little bit of insight into how to prepare for a road game which will be the Eagles second in the past three weeks.
“I would say every week’s different, every opponent’s different,” said Bond. “So you got the same schedule and routine but everything’s different. We play early this week, we played at night last time we went to the road so it’s different every week but if you got a good routine, it stays through.”