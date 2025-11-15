Boston College Football WR Lewis Bond Breaks Program Record
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football wide receiver Lewis Bond has broken a program record.
The redshirt senior has surpassed the all-time receptions record with 201, breaking the former record that was held by wide receiver Zay Flowers (200).
Bond beat the record in the final 1:19 of the second quarter with a 13-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
So far in Saturday’s game, Bond has three receptions for 29 yards.
Bond spoke about breaking the program record last weekend after the team’s 45-13 loss to the SMU Mustangs.
“I feel like it's just the work showing up,” said Bond last Saturday. “Like I work hard in the offseason, spring, summer. So, I just feel like it's showing up. Like me being consistent with the work is showing up on game day.”
Bond emphasised that it is his hard work paying off by cementing himself into the history books.
“Yeah, I think like I said, I think it's the work,” said Bond. “Like I didn't come in here starting right away. I wasn't a five-star. It's just the work showing. I worked my ass off to get here, so it's showing now, finally.”
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Bond during practice this week and what he has meant to the program.
“Yeah, I mean, he's just a very instinctive, tough, very tough player,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “Could have left, could have gone to several different schools, stayed at Boston College, stayed loyal to BC. And for him to be able to have a chance to break the record is really a testament to him and his work ethic, his toughness, his competitiveness, awesome guy. Like I've said, whenever I've been asked about Lewis Bond, he'll go down as one of the best to ever play here at that position. No, no doubt about it.”
O’Brien also shared how he thinks Bond is able to get open and have success on the gridiron.
“I think he's very instinctive,” said O’Brien. “He understands defenses. He understands the difference between man and zone. He knows how to attack the defender and man. He knows when to sit down in zone. He understands the offense. He knows how to get open with different schemes that we run. So, he's a very, very smart player.”
Boston College is currently playing Georgia Tech. To find full updates from the contest, click here.