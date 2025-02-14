Can Donovan Ezeiruaku Become a First Round Prospect? Just a Minute
Boston College is sending four players to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., later this month. While nothing is guaranteed, the four Eagles could all hear their names called at some point during the three-day NFL Draft in April.
Offensive linemen Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo, defensive tackle Cam Horsley and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku will head to Indianapolis at the end of the month with the hopes of improving their draft stock.
For Kenall, Trapilo and Horsley that means ensuring they get drafted and move up team’s draft boards. For Ezeiruaku, though, the combine could have much bigger implications. Staff writer Taylor Hodges examines what those implications could be in today’s Just a Minute episode.
Despite racking up 80 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, Ezeiruaku isn’t showing up in many mock drafts. ProFootballFocus has him rated as the No. 35 player overall (and No. 8 edge player), which makes him a borderline first round prospect.
It wouldn’t be unheard of for a player’s draft stock to rise with a great showing at the scouting combine and there isn’t any reason Ezeiruaku couldn’t see that happen with his own draft stock.