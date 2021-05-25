Stellar, Standard, Subpar: Defensive Back Clinton "CJ" Burton Jr.

BC's star recruit is on campus, what will he do for the Eagles in 2021?

The summer is coming and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, yesterday we kicked off the series with transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill. Today we are going to preview defensive back CJ Burton Jr.

Boston College's Class of '21 recruiting class was a huge step forward for Jeff Hafley and his staff. And no recruit that they landed made bigger shock waves than CJ Burton Jr. Previously committed to Florida, Burton Jr. flipped to the Eagles last summer. A four star recruit by all recruiting services, and an SI All American, Burton Jr. chose the Eagles over offers from Alabama, Ohio State and many other major programs. It truly showed where Jeff Hafley could take Boston College, at least on the recruiting trail.

Burton grayshirted and is on campus. This has given him a full spring to work out and practice with the team. What will 2021 look like for the freshman?

Stellar

Burton cracks the two deep and finds his way on to the field early and often. While playing behind the likes of Brandon Sebastian, Josh Deberry, and Elijah Jones, he still is active on the defense. He makes a handful of plays to help the defense, an interception or two, and solidifies his spot in the starting roster heading into 2022.

Standard

Plays the role many freshman play, where Burton gets into a game here and there but only in blowout scenarios. Might find a few meaningful snaps if there is an injury or he plays himself up, but more of a quiet season for the freshman. And that is okay, the secondary is already deep, and 2022 will be the year more will be asked of him.

Subpar

Plays sparsely in 2021, might get into a game here or there, but plays so infrequently that he is given a redshirt.

Scouting Report (from when he was committed to UF): "Burton has the makings of Florida’s next freshman star at cornerback. He has the size, speed and quickness to play on the outside or in the slot depending on the coach’s preference. Questionable ball skills could keep him from putting up big numbers, but Burton profiles as a near-lockdown cover man in the SEC regardless."

