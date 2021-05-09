Former BC LB Connor Strachan to Compete in Spring League

Connor Strachan, a linebacker for Boston College from 2014-18 will compete in the Spring League.

The Spring League self describes as "the premier professional football development league operating in the U.S." with teams that will perform in Houston, Texas and Indianapolis, Indiana. While the league itself is not affiliated with the NFL, they do send tapes to teams after the season.

The Wellesley, MA native played in five seasons for the Eagles--one ending after two games due to injury. Strachan was a consistent starter for most of his time in Chestnut Hill, grabbing Third Team All-ACC honors in 2018 when he had 91 tackles and three sacks. He finished his career with 267 tackles, nines sacks and three interceptions.

After his career with Boston College, Strachan went undrafted in the NFL Draft. He was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was cut in 2019 when the team made final cuts heading into the season. He also competed in the now defunct XFL last season.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro