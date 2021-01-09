FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Boston College Linebacker Korey Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College true freshman Korey Smith has entered the transfer portal according to 247sports.com

Smith, a 2020 recruit with the Eagles who originally committed to former BC head coach Steve Addazio. He was the third ranked member of the Class of 2020. The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey graduate was a four star linebacker that chose the Eagles over offers from Colorado Buffaloes, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers, Purdue Boiler Makers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Syracuse Orange, and Vanderbilt Commodores. He didn't play at all in 2020. 

This move shouldn't be a surprise as Jeff Hafley continues to build the defense to fit his style. Already this offseason Boston College has landed two potential linebackers in the transfer portal, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey from Florida State and Isaiah Graham-Mobley from Temple. In addition the Eagles also landed defensive lineman Khris Banks this week. 

The transfer portal has been very active this offseason. Boston College has already lost quarterback Sam Johnson, lineman Nate Emer, defensive linemen Bryce Morais and Kyiev Bennermon, long snapper Aidan Livingston, and wide receiver Justin Bellido.

