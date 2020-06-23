Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Dennis Grosel

As we inch closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover quarterback Dennis Grosel.

In 2019, the season looked to be lost when starting quarterback Anthony Brown went down with his second leg injury in three years. The quarterback depth chart was unproven, but after Brown left the game, a former preferred walk on, Dennis Grosel stepped on to the field against Louisville. While the defense did him no favors, the sophomore did an admirable job keeping the game close throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 47 yards.

Grosel finished the season for the Eagles as the starter and had his moments. He had a magnificent game against FSU where he almost won the game himself, but again was let down by the defense. But there were games too where he couldn't get much of anything going. Against Clemson he threw for 53 yards, while Notre Dame was an even tougher outing.

Not the most accurate passer, finishing the season with a 48.4% pass completion percentage, Grosel is still a bit of an enigma. In a new system could he be more successful? We may never know, especially if Phil Jurkovec is cleared, or if new OC Frank Cignetti goes in another direction for the position.

Stellar

Jurkovec isn't cleared and Jeff Hafley goes with Grosel as his starter. The new offense crafts a scheme around his strengths, and he succeeds. His accuracy improves, while his determination and leadership lead to BC's offense flourishing.

Standard

Jurkovec is still not cleared, and Grosel does more of what he did in 2019. BC relies more on the power running game, and keep the emphasis off of the passing. Grosel, may or may not be pulled for someone like Matt Valecce or Daelen Menard at different points.

Subpar

He never starts again, as either Phil Jurkovec or another quarterback on the depth chart sees the snaps in 2020.

What kind of season do you see Dennis Grosel having? Leave your thoughts in the comment section!

