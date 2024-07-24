Drew Kendall Talks About Relationship With His Father and How it Impacts His Game
Boston College roots run deep in offensive lineman Drew Kendall’s family.
Both his parents are alumni of the school and his father, Pete, was a former Eagles guard, who played four seasons before being drafted as the No. 21 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
Now, the redshirt junior is leading the offensive line, a group that helped the Eagles to the 13th-highest rushing yards average per game in the nation and the second highest in the ACC and allowed one sack in 891 snaps in 2023.
The Nowell, Mass., native alongside quarterback Thomas Castellanos and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku were the three representatives for the program at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff.
During the four-day event, Kendall shared what it has been like to be coached by his father throughout his young football career.
“It’s been awesome,” said Kendall. “He’s been my coach ever since I strapped up the pads. He didn’t let me play until he was done playing.”
Kendall shared that he started playing football in the fourth grade, the same time his older brother did.
“He wanted me to keep waiting but my brother, who is four years older than me, he started playing then and I was like ‘If he’s playing, I’m playing,’” said Kendall. “It’s been great. So ever since fourth grade through the end of high school, he was my offensive line coach. Just being able to soak in that knowledge from him, I think, has really helped me advance my game from such a young age.”
When asked how his father does when supporting as a fan, Kendall joked about the constructive criticism he likes to give.
“He’s a tough critic,” said Kendall. “He’s my No. 1 supporter and my No. 1 critic but it’s good. It’s all positive critics to help me play better.”