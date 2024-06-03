Eight Former Boston College Eagles Selected to 2024 Varsity Club Hall of Fame
Eight former Boston College Eagles have been selected to the 2024 Varsity Club Hall of Fame, Varsity Club president Raymond G. Perrone announced on Monday afternoon.
The inductees this year are men’s basketball’s Stu Primus from the class of 1985, women’s soccer’s Maria Montuori from the class of 1987, softball’s Elizabeth Walker from the class of 1996, men’s hockey’s Rob Scuderi from the class of 2001, baseball’s Drew Locke from the class of 2005, women’s field hockey’s Kristen Madden from the class of 2006, football’s Jo-Lonn Dunbar from the class of 2008, and women’s lacrosse’s Kristin Igoe from the class of 2012.
The club, which is an organization made to celebrate the accomplishments of former student-athletes and managers who have shaped the Boston College athletics programs, is celebrating its 54th induction this year. The organization started in 1970 and has had an annual ceremony every year except 2020 due to the COVID19 pandemic.
In total, over 400 former athletes have been inducted into the organization.
Each member's name is placed on the Wall of Fame inside the men's basketball arena Conte Forum.
The ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, one day before Boston College football’s game against Syracuse. Details, including ticket and time information, will be announced closer to the induction.
Other awards the Varsity Club gives out include the annual Eagle of the year that has yet to be announced by the organization for 2024, the William J. Donlon Special Achievement Award which was last awarded in 2021 to women’s lacrosse’s Tracey Harney Blaisdell and the Varsity Club Medal Award which was last awarded in 2018 to baseball’s Pete Frates.