Boston College Lands Ohio State Transfer Jaelen Gill

A.J. Black

Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill announced today he will be transferring to Boston College. 

The Westerville, Ohio native will have to sit one year, and because he already redshirted, will have two remaining years of eligibility remaining. 

Once ranked the #30 recruit in the entire country by 247sport, Gill committed to Urban Meyer's staff in 2017. He redshirted his freshman year. During his time with the Buckeyes he switched from running back to wide receiver where he only had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He never found his niche at Ohio State and was hardly used in the offense, scoring his lone touchdown in a blow out against Rutgers.

Jeff Hafley's connection with Gill had to play a factor in his transfer. The former Buckeye defensive coordinator, along with special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, linebackers coach Sean Duggan and strength and conditioning coach Phil Matucsz all were with Gill at Columbus. Having some level of familiarity with the staff most likely was a factor in his decision. 

Gill is an intriguing player. By coming to the Eagles he becomes one of the quickest and fastest players on the roster. His explosive skill set gives Boston College a player type they seldom get on campus. Now it will be up to Frank Cignetti Jr. to figure out ways to get him into open space to make big plays. 

He is the fourth transfer Boston College has landed this offseason joining safety Deon Jones (Maryland), QB Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame) and Chibeueze Onwuka (Buffalo). As mentioned before, Gill will not be eligible in 2020. But he should be a exciting offensive weapon when he joins the team in 2021. 

